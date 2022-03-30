Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said 22 deputies have left the department since January 1.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — From part-time to full-time employment, the Blount County government is having a hard time finding and keeping employees.

The Blount County government agencies are hoping a pay increase will help them compete with other job salaries. County officials are discussing a proposal to implement a 2.5% raise for all employees for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

“The only place that the sheriff’s office is primarily funded is through property tax and the county commission allots that to each individual office in the county government,” said Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill several positions.

“Since January 1 we lost 22 deputies and that’s including corrections and patrol. The recruitment is very hard to find people that are attracted to us based on the pay, the compensation,” Berrong said.

He said they’ve recently increased their pay.

“Our starting pay is $37,200. It went up from $36,400. January 1 it went up 2.5%.”

However, Berrong said the issue is trying to compete with other departments in surrounding areas.

The competition is also apparent when it comes to hiring seasonal employees for the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission.

Executive Director Joe Huff said, “used to be all these jobs were minimum wage. That’s just not the case anymore. So, it’s become a little bit more challenging from a budget standpoint.”

He adds their hiring process is underway right now.

“We have a large increase in seasonal employees during the spring and summertime with day camps, pools, hiring lifeguards, concession stands, and that kind of thing.”

Parks and Recreation are also increasing their pay anywhere from 15% to 25% from last year for most of their seasonal employees to compete with other salaries in the area.

If you would like to apply to one of the over 180 seasonal part-time positions for Parks and Rec in Blount County you can click here.

All Blount County Government agencies said they are trying to find more funding for their departments.

“You hear all the time about in the northern states all of the adverse effects from defunding the police, but there’s not much difference between defunding and not funding,” said Berrong.

The Blount County Sheriff Office’s staff has not increased in several years despite the population of the county increasing. To apply for employment with the Sheriff’s Office, click here to go straight to the application process.