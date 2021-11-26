KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, and Black Friday is winding down, we’re making room for the unofficial Christmas flower — poinsettias. One local greenhouse has spent the summer and fall growing thousands of them and now they’re ready to be placed in homes just in time for Christmas.

Stanley’s Greenhouse is full of flowers year-round, but this time of year is where they really shine. They start growing poinsettias in July, giving them extra care and attention for 6 months before putting them out on the sales floor. This year they have 42,000.

“We decreased because of the pandemic this year, but still 42 thousand poinsettias, which is a lot,” said Abby Stanley, retail manager at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

“We babysit them for a long time and when they’re finally showing color and looking great, it’s just really exciting,” Stanley said.

Customers come here not just because of their care and attention to detail, but for the familiar faces and homey feeling that only a small businesses can bring.

“It’s nice to come, and the Stanley people are very involved in Knoxville and their neighborhood and that is another reason to come here and shop,” said Kathy Mays, a longtime Stanley’s customer.

Stanley’s Greenhouse is having a special sale on poinsettias for Small Business Saturday. All poinsettias will be 10% off. They’ll also be starting holiday markets every Sunday in December. They’re inviting local artists and vendors to set up in the greenhouse selling handmade products.