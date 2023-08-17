KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you looked up at the stars in East Tennessee on Thursday night, you may have spotted a line of lights moving in coordination across the sky. Don’t be alarmed, you simply caught a glimpse of some unique satellite technology.

WATE received viewer reports of a Starlink satellite train in the sky on Thursday. These are a group of satellites developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to provide internet access in remote locations.

Starlink has launched thousands of satellites over the past five years providing highspeed internet to more than one million locations around the world, according to starlink.com.

These satellites orbit about 340 miles above the planet, putting them within view from the ground on a clear night.

Late last year, the Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX’s request to deploy 7,500 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, Space.com reports.

These satellites often cause people to report sightings of a UFO and some astronomers have raised concerns that their bright lights can disrupt research.

Some sites and apps unaffiliated with SpaceX have launched that allow users to track the satellites and estimate when you may see them, though they don’t claim to be completely accurate.