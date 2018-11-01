State accuses business's pile of barrels polluting nearby creek

ANDERSON CO. Tenn. (WATE) - A massive pile of barrels at an East Tennessee business along Longfield Church Road in Rocky Top has given cause for concern after complaints were made about leaking.

The complaint to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that some sort of pollutant has been getting into a nearby creek.

The TDEC has informed the business owner, Larry Watters, that he needs permits because the barrels take up more than an acre of land and another to operate the recycling center. The TDEC also said he didn't have proper erosion and sediment control measures in place.

An unknown blue liquid is also getting into the creek, supposedly because of improper storage.

The site was also flagged for not properly treating stormwater discharge.

In order for the recycling center business to obtain the permits needed, the business owner will have to provide a stormwater pollutions prevention plan and make sure all barrels and totes are capped or sealed to prevent more discharge.

Until then, he isn't allowed to wash the barrels.

A proper water treatment plan will need to be developed.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the business owner and has not heard back for comment and his side of the violations, but, if we do hear back, we will bring you that update.