State lawmakers weigh in about former President Trump’s impeachment trial acquittal

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Lawmakers from Tennessee have issued statements following the U.S. Senate’s vote to acquit former President Trump during his second impeachment trial.

Tennessee Republican U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted not guilty during the U.S. Senate vote held Saturday afternoon.

The final vote tally was 57 guilty votes and 43 not guilty votes. The amount of not guilty votes was not enough to convict former President Trump on an article of impeachment for insurrection.

Below is a look at some of the reaction from lawmakers in Tennessee.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R)

Read why I voted to acquit the 45th President Donald J. Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jkztCClvlY — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 14, 2021

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R)

The House Impeachment Managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters. The Impeachment Managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing – Donald J. Trump’s acquittal. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 13, 2021

U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R)

“Last month, I voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. Today, the Senate rightly voted to acquit President Donald Trump, finally concluding this unconstitutional impeachment trial. The Senate does not have the Constitutional power to convict a former official and a conviction would have set a dangerous precedent.

“The Senate has wasted a week of the 117th Congress on this unconstitutional impeachment trial. It’s time for Congress to stop wasting time and do our jobs – we need to focus on getting students back into schools, creating jobs, getting vaccines to all Americans, and restoring the American dream.”

This story will be updated with other lawmaker statements as they become available.