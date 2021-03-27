State leaders mark the start of Passover

WATE 6 On Your Side
TENNESSEE (WATE) — Leaders across Tennessee are taking to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the start of Passover.
Passover 2021 starts March 27 and ends Sunday, April 4.
Wishing a happy and healthy #Passover to every Tennessean celebrating tonight. Chag Sameach! pic.twitter.com/cKXsmbBMGj— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2021
Wishing a happy and healthy #Passover to every Tennessean celebrating tonight. Chag Sameach! pic.twitter.com/cKXsmbBMGj
To all Tennesseans celebrating this special holiday, we wish you a happy #Passover. We can all be inspired by the story of Passover and the ultimate victory over tribulation. #Passover2021 pic.twitter.com/jUyf6TF1L0— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) March 27, 2021
To all Tennesseans celebrating this special holiday, we wish you a happy #Passover. We can all be inspired by the story of Passover and the ultimate victory over tribulation. #Passover2021 pic.twitter.com/jUyf6TF1L0