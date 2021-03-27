State leaders mark the start of Passover

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Leaders across Tennessee are taking to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the start of Passover.

Passover 2021 starts March 27 and ends Sunday, April 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter