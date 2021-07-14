‘State-of-the-art’ cyber security company opens Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cyber security management company reopened its newly renovated headquarters Wednesday. In 2019, Knoxville-based Sword & Shield was acquired by a growth equity firm and merged with multiple companies to form Avertium.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by members of Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and educators from the Pellissippi State Cyber Defense program. Avertium’s CEO Jeff Schmidt is excited about the company’s potential.

“Avertium’s exponential growth is a testament to our employees and our mission to keep our customer’s information safe,” Schmidt said. “Cybersecurity is top of mind for IT, security professionals and business executives and when a threat makes it to the news, it’s because of a breach. It’s our job to prepare, prevent and detect these things so that they don’t come to fruition.”

Avertium has been recruiting from Pellissippi State’s Cybercrime Unit, University of Tennessee, and other East Tennessee schools. The Knoxville location has a “state-of-the-art” Cyber Fusion Center operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The company also has offices in Phoenix and Longmont, Colorado.