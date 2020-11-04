State offering pair of rural COVID-19 testing sites Nov. 7 in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be available to East Tennessee residents this Saturday, Nov. 7.
Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will be at each testing site to collect nasal swabs.
The free testing events are open from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone who wants to receive a test. The event will go on until all individuals in line have received a test.
Events will be held at:
Campbell County
Jellico High School
141 High School Lane
Jellico, TN
Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68
Madisonville, TN
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.
