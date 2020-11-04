State offering pair of rural COVID-19 testing sites Nov. 7 in East Tennessee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Free COVID-19 tests will be handled by the Tennessee Department of Health nurses and National Guard medics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be available to East Tennessee residents this Saturday, Nov. 7.

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will be at each testing site to collect nasal swabs.

The free testing events are open from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone who wants to receive a test. The event will go on until all individuals in line have received a test.

Events will be held at:

Campbell County
Jellico High School
141 High School Lane
Jellico, TN

Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68
Madisonville, TN

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter