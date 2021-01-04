State offers free kit to test level of cancer-causing radon in homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — With Tennesseans spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Environment and Conservation is reminding residents to take advantage of free radon test kits.

Radon is a colorless, odorless and naturally occurring radioactive gas that can threaten people’s health when it is trapped in confined spaces. It is produced by the breakdown of uranium in rocks and soils. The only way to know if radon is in a home at levels that are harmful to health is to test for it.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and it is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to a press release from TDEC.

“Knowing the level of radon in your home has always been important, but in the current environment it is even more important to be informed,” Dr. Kendra Abkowitz, director of the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices at TDEC, said. “The test kits are free, and we urge all Tennesseans to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Radon can, however, build up to dangerous levels inside a house. A house can act like a vacuum, drawing radon through foundation cracks and other openings. Radon may also be present in well water and can be released in a home when the water is used for showering and other household activity.

For more information and to request a free test kit, visit www.tn.gov/environment/radon.html or call 800-232-1139.