State officials give advice for smoke alarms ahead of Daylight Saving Time

TENNESSEE — When setting clocks forward one hour to mark the beginning of daylight saving time on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. (CDT), Tennesseans should use the opportunity to check the batteries of their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure these important devices are functioning.

“With the cold-weather months behind us, some residents might not take home fire safety as seriously as they would during winter,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “I urge Tennesseans to remain focused on fire safety all year by ensuring they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed in their homes. If residents need smoke alarms in their homes, they should contact their local fire department today and ask if they participate in our ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ smoke alarm program.”

Most fire fatalities occur at night while victims are sleeping. The harmful smoke and toxic gases generated by a home fire can cause people to sleep more deeply which reduces the likelihood of escaping a home fire. Working smoke alarms can alert a home’s sleeping residents thereby doubling the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time residents have to escape a house fire.In 2020, at least 27 residents escaped home fires after being alerted by alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program. Since 2012, more than 300 people have been alerted by smoke alarms installed by local fire departments through the program.When it comes to smoke alarms, remember: