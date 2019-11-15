State releases updated vaping numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health updated its investigation into vaping-related injuries Thursday.

The state says there are now 68 reported cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently named the illness EVALI.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about vaping, related illness outbreak

In the state’s new count – two deaths.

The TN Department of Health adding that patients ranges from ages 15 years to 63 years old; but 79% of those patients are under the age of 35 years old.

The state recently called vaping an “immediate public health concern.”

The state recommends that Tennesseans consider refraining from using e-cigarettes and other vaping products while the investigation continues.

RELATED: US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses

LATEST STORIES