State releases updated vaping numbers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health updated its investigation into vaping-related injuries Thursday.

The state says there are now 68 reported cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently named the illness EVALI.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about vaping, related illness outbreak

In the state’s new count – two deaths.

The TN Department of Health adding that patients ranges from ages 15 years to 63 years old; but 79% of those patients are under the age of 35 years old.

The state recently called vaping an “immediate public health concern.”

The state recommends that Tennesseans consider refraining from using e-cigarettes and other vaping products while the investigation continues.

RELATED: US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter