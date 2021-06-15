Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics coming through Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Olympic torch is coming through Knoxville Wednesday, June 16. A team from the UT Police Department will run the Flame of Hope from the UT Knoxville campus to Alcoa in support of the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

The event will kick off in front of the Torchbearer on the corner of Volunteer Boulevard and Peyton Manning Pass. Six UTPD officers will take turns running the 15 miles to Alcoa where the torch will be handed off to the Alcoa Police Department.

This is a part statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. Proceeds will support over 18,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state. So far the run has covered more than 380 miles statewide and is expected to be completed by the end of July. This year is the 40th anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Due to Covid-19, the Special Olympics Tennessee will not host this year’s State Summer Games, however, plans are being created for three Regional Summer Games that will allow more special Olympics athletes and partners to participate in 2021.