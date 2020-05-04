Staying safe on the water: Precautions boaters should take before embarking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A combination of warm weather and restlessness from being cooped up inside their homes has some people breaking out their boats to enjoy some fresh air and sun out on the open waters; however, if you are not taking the proper safety measures, a fun time can quickly turn into tragedy.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency stress the importance of wearing a life jacket. The agency is investigating a fatal boating accident from the weekend and there was a drowning accident in Grainger County.

Jeff Roberson, a boating officer with the TWRA says “about 70 percent of fatalities on Tennessee waterways are drownings.”

While the law requires children of 12 years of age and younger to wear a life jacket while on the water, Roberson says it’s an “excellent idea” for everyone to wear a life jacket — regardless of age or swimming experience.

Roberson says a lot of drownings occur when people enter the water unexpectedly and that’s why life jackets are so important.

“If you don’t have one you’re just not going to float,” says Roberson.

The boating officer recommends for people to check their boats before heading out, along with making sure they have the necessary safety equipment on board. Roberson notes they see accidents caused by mechanical failure.

Safety items for people to make sure they have on board before leaving the dock include:

Fire extinguishers

Plenty of life jackets

People should also check to make sure that everything is working properly, including the boat’s lights when on the water at dusk or dawn. It is important to take this extra step, that way everyone is safe and prepared ahead of an emergency situation.

It is also recommended that people are aware of what is happening around “360 degrees” when out on the water. Roberson notes, “a lot of our accidents happen on bright, sunny days where people just aren’t just paying attention.”

It is also best to check weather conditions before leaving to go on the lake for the day, as high winds can cause issues for boaters.

Again, the most important thing to do to ensure a safe and pleasant time is wearing that life jacket.

“We can’t stress life jacket safety enough,” Roberson reiterates, “if we can get people to wear their life jackets it’s going to bring those casualties way down.”

According to the TWRA’s incident report from 2019: There were eight fatalities related to recreational boating. The body of water that was most likely to involve a fatal accident was Kentucky Lake and J. Percy Priest Lake, which had two incidents each. The agency also saw 49 injury incidents that resulted in 103 injuries, with the leading contributing cause was careless/reckless operation of a boat.

For more on boating safety and education click here.

