KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Vol’s Defensive End and Buccaneers player, Steve White, died at age 48.

White’s death was announced in a tweet by ex-NFL player Shaun King on Tuesday, August 30.

“Just heard my former teammate [Steve White] passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the Buccaneers,” wrote King on Twitter.

In April, White shared in a tweet that he had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, for 8 years and was in need of a bone marrow transplant and was checking into Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I’m fortunate to have a wonderful big brother who is both a match and willing to donate, but many people aren’t as fortunate. Black people, in particular, are severely under-represented on bone marrow registries. All it takes is a swab and you might be able to save a life.” White shared in the tweet thread.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Football shared their condolences on Facebook. White was a defensive end for the Vols from 1992-95, before he was picked in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 1996 according to Tennessee Football. The Memphis native played for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets between 1996 and 2002 according to ESPN.

White would go on to write for SB Nation, who shared their condolences on Twitter as well. SB Nation also shared the Be The Match registry, which is operated by the National Marrow Donation Program and is non-profit a bone marrow registry.