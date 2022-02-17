MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men were arrested Tuesday by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed pursuit.

Monroe County Sheriff narcotics detectives identified a black Ford Mustang GT traveling on Randolph Fridley Road on Tuesday evening as stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the car fled at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.

Sweetwater Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s patrol deputies were able to deploy spike strips ahead of the on the roadway. The pursuit ended on Old Highway 68 near “dead man’s curve.” Both the driver of the Mustang Steven Sloan and passenger Charles Davis attempted to run from law enforcement.

Deputies attempted to take Sloan into custody but he fought them and tried to gain control of one of the deputy’s firearms.

Sloan is facing several charges including theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and assault on law enforcement. Davis is facing a charge of evading arrest. Both men are expected in general session court Feb. 28.