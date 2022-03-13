KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman said a package worth thousands of dollars for her small business was stolen.

Vanessa Jenkins owns Vanessa’s Eclectic Vintage that’s housed within Vintage Treasures. She plans to celebrate her business’ two-year anniversary in a couple of days, but losing this package in late February still lingers.

“I had received a notification from UPS that I had a package delivered, and within three hours the package had been taken out of our mailbox and had been stolen,” Jenkins said. “It was nine collectibles, vintage collectibles, autographs, etc.,” she said.

Some of those autographs came from Carrie Fisher and Dave Prowse who both starred in Star Wars, making the package worth around $5,000. One of those items was valued at $3,000 alone.



“It really was not pleasant, especially since I went to the mailbox as absolutely as soon as I could,” Jenkins said. “It’s already kind of a slow season for selling clothes, so for somebody to take that, it was really not fun, especially since I was so excited.”

Jenkins said those items are irreplaceable and she is hoping someone will step forward, but until then, she wants the community to be aware.



“Just be cautious and keep your eyes out for anything that’s gone missing and file a police report if you can.”



Jenkins did file a report with Knoxville Police and she also notified the post office to make others in the area aware.