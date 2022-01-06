KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An abandoned truck found on Sutherland Drive in Knoxville held a pretty significant clue to an ATM theft on Homberg Drive – a chain attached to an ATM door that had been ripped from a nearby machine.

Knoxville Police said in a press release that they received a call about an abandoned truck on Sutherland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon investigation, officers found a chain with an ATM door attached. They searched the area and found that an ATM had been broken into about 2 miles away, at the Citizens Bank on Homberg Drive.

The pickup has been reported stolen from Drury Inn and Suites, the department said.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.