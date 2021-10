KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven cats were rescued after a Knoxville Police Officer pulled over a stolen U-Haul truck on Monday morning.

KPD posted to social media that officer Curran conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested two people on multiple charges. Not only that but seven cats were rescued from the U-Haul.

Police say the cats were taken to Young-Williams Animal Center for care.