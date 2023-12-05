SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A state-of-the-art “Stork Bus” is making its way across the country and will stop in Sevier County on Saturday to collect donations that will benefit pregnant women in East Tennessee.

The public is invited to bring donations to the Stork Bus, which is ultimately heading to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville as a partner agency. It’s the 100th Stork Bus to be delivered by Save the Storks.

Save the Storks, a nonprofit organization out of Colorado, offers mobile medical clinics or Stork Buses to provide care to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Over the last decade, they have custom-designed, built and delivered Stork Buses to partners across the country; such as women’s health clinics and churches in order to provide life-affirming services and women’s health care across the U.S. The agency says that every mobile medical clinic has licensed medical professionals on board who provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling to women so they can have access to quality healthcare no matter their location.

The group’s 100th mobile medical clinic or Stork Bus will make a stop at the Chick-fil-A located at 1432 Parkway in Sevierville on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is invited to donate essential supplies such as diapers, baby wipes and baby hygiene items. Those who bring donations will receive a free nugget entrée or chicken sandwich.

“Save the Storks supports continued access to women receiving care and support during an unplanned pregnancy,” Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks, stated in a news release. “It is our goal that more women have access to mobile medical clinics around the U.S. to help support and bring top medical care to women. Our 100th Stork Bus delivery to East Tennessee brings us closer to this goal. I am delighted that women in East Tennessee are being offered this service.”

The Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville offers high-quality, no-cost medical services for women, men and teens including pregnancy testing, STI testing, ultrasound imaging, abortion consultation, advocacy for parenting and adoption, plus other community resources. More information can be found here.