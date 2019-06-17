Storm damages impact Newport

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Storms moving through East Tennessee have caused damage to electrical systems as well as to a power company who says their outage management system is impacted.

The Newport Utilities District saying Monday afternoon via its Facebook page that they were experiencing large scale outages in its electrical as well as its fiber systems.

“The outages are due to significant storm damage. We are currently assessing all damage. The storm has impacted our Outage Management System (O.M.S). Please bear with us as we continue to evaluate the storm damage & restore all services,” the statement read.

Residents of Newport also sharing outages from “the massive thunderstorm,” saying they were seeing numerous trees blocking roads, power outages all over town, and storm damage seen near the Tennova hospital on Second Street.

“Talk about a mighty wind. That was something that I just wouldn’t want to be around,” said John Bugg.

Bugg was at work in Newport at the time. He said weather hit suddenly and made a big impact.

“The wind was blowing so hard that at the funeral home we’ve got two metal doors and it blew both of them doors open,” he said.

Later Monday evening, NU told WATE 6 On Your Side service had been restored to many of their customers, but crews were still actively working.

“Due to a significant weather event this afternoon, Newport Utilities experienced widespread power outages. At this time (Monday, June 17 at 8:00 PM) service has been restored to many of our customers. We are still actively working to assess any damage and restore services as quickly as possible,” NU stated.

The NU saying if you need to report downed lines or other emergencies, please call dispatch at one of the following numbers. (423)721-8130 or (423)721-8233.