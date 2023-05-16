Winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall at Greystone Mansion, where WATE is located, in Knoxville. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Storms swept across East Tennessee, leaving behind damage and fallen trees.

In Grainger County, a tree fell down blocking part of Rutledge Pike. Crews were out working quickly to get the tree cleared from the road with officers assisting in directing traffic around the tree.

The heavy rain and winds also caused a tree to fall across the driveway at Greystone Mansion, where WATE is located, in Knoxville.

A tree fell across Rutledge Pike near the Grainger County Department of Education. (WATE)

A police officer directs traffic around a tree that fell during the storm. (WATE)

Winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall at Greystone Mansion, where WATE is located, in Knoxville. (WATE)

A fallen tree on Ogden in Oak Ridge that cause a power outage. (The City of Oak Ridge)

The city said the fallen tree caused about 10-15 customers to be without power. (The City of Oak Ridge)

The City of Oak Ridge reported around 6 p.m. that fallen trees had caused about 10-15 customers to be without power. According to the city, crews were working to restore power.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:45 p.m. an overturned semi-truck and several power lines were downed across State Route Highway 95 near Big Hill Road. They said that the road will be closed for an extended period of time as crews work to clear the scene.

They anticipate that the repairs may need to take several hours to complete.