Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, August 19th – Sunday, August 25th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 4th edition of Storm Team 6 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, August 21st 2019

Today NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan will make the 5th spacewalk of the year. The spacewalk starts at 8:20 am EDT and will be broadcast on NASA TV.

Friday, August 23rd 2019

There is not too much going on in the sky this week, but tonight is the Last Quarter Moon. Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. Given the low sun angle, you will be able to see mountain ranges and craters more readily.

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice

Saturday, August 24th 2019

This morning you will be able to see the waning Moon near the bright star Aldebaran!

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information! Additionally, the following sites were used:

