Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, August 26th – Sunday, September 1st 2019

Friday, August 30th 2019

Tonight is a New Moon. Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

This is the second New Moon in the month of August, making it what we call a “Black Moon”.

The Moon is also at perigee tonight, meaning it is the closest to Earth in its orbit. When the Moon is at perigee, it is known as a Supermoon, however since the Moon is in its New phase, it will not be visible.

The image below shows the different Moon phases.

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice

Also today we will see perigean spring tides which could cause coastal flooding. The risk of flooding at high tide is the highest when there is a Full or New Moon that occurs around perigee. On Friday morning, the New Moon and perigee are only 5 hours apart.

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice, Image by NOAA

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information!