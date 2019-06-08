Storms damage Lifetime Docks in Lafollette, crews already working on repairs Video

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) - Storms blowing through Campbell County Friday night left some damage at a company in Lafollette.

Workers with that company, a floating dock construction company called Lifetime Docks, were already out making repairs within 24 hours.

Heavy rain collected and poured into the facility lifting equipment, trucks, fork lifts and material, scattering them throughout the facility. The rain also forcing some material across the street.

The owner of the company says his company is only bruised, not broken.

"This is a resilient crew, they know what's at stake. We've been doing this for 23 years. We've faced obstacles and problems before, this is a big one but as you can see we are not sitting here crying about it, we're just going to work." said Tom Lejeune, owner.

The owner giving a message of assurance to his customers, saying they will be up and running next week. He says it could be as early as Monday.