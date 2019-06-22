Storms leave downed trees; power outages in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong storms blew down trees and limbs and left thousands of homes without power late Friday night. And more storms are on the way.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports down trees and power lines on Bluegrass Road, Tooles Bend road, Millertown Pike, Robers Road and Gleason Road.

The Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map showed 4,247 without power at 6:25 a.m. The Lenoir City Utilities Board’s outage is not showing any outages this morning, but some customers say the map is not correct and report that they have been without power for up to eight hours or more.

RELATED: Storms expected Saturday

Loudon County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to numerous trees down, most with power lines entangled in them, in all areas of the county, throughout all areas of the county, according to an early Saturday morning Facebook post.

The Loudon County Highway Department, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and LCUB were assisting in getting roads clear.

Lightning struck a house on Texas Valley Road, causing minimal damage to the roof, according to Rural Metro.

Lightning stirke during the storms on Friday night, June 21, 2019. (David Killebrew, WATE)

State Route 131 was closed early this morning at Ailor Gap Road in Union County due to downed trees and power lines, according to TDOT.

(Via twitter @AddisonJames20 )

(This is developing story. Check back frequently for updates.)