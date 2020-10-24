Storybook for the next Vols fan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The author of Tennessee’s favorite children’s book, The Little Orange T, says with the Vols playing No. 2 Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, everyone needs a little bit of hope.

George Bove, the author of the book, says one of the lines in his book is appropriate for this weekend’s game, “Remember to be patient, things will work out for you.”

Bove is an enthusiastic Vols fan, the fable of The Little T is about life. While he wrote the tale, Knoxville artist Kristi Lynch painted the illustrations.

“Her pictures are amazing. Every one of her pictures in the book is a watercolor painting.” George Bove

Bove says there is a simple message for kids of all ages, “To have fun and to read an inspiring story about overcoming obstacles to find your place.”

The book even has the blessings of the University of Tennessee, it’s sold in their bookstore and others in the area.

LATEST STORIES