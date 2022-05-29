KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue’s swift water rescue team has rescued some kayakers at Seven Islands State Birding Park.

The swift water rescue team used Rescue Boat 2 to save them after their kayak overturned and they were stranded. They are not injured according to Knox County Rescue.

This was not Sunday’s only rescue as Rural Metro shared that they were seeing several water rescues. They added that none appeared serious.

Both Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue are asking people to be prepared, wear a life jacket and be careful.