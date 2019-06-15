Strawberry Moon: There’s a lunar show starting Saturday night

A group of girls watches a full Strawberry Moon, or Rose Moon, rise above the Tagus river in Lisbon Tuesday, June 2, 2015. Strawberry Moon was the name given by native American Algonquin tribes to the June full moon while in Europe it’s often called Rose Moon. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a Strawberry Moon!

The next full moon, called the “Strawberry Moon,” is Monday, but the moon will appear full beginning Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

Bonus skywatching: Jupiter will be bright and large at the same time and visible with the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope would only make it better.

What’s up with Jupiter? It’s closer to our planet than usual.

Why it is called a ‘Strawberry Moon’

The moon will be at its fullest at 4;31 a.m. Monday.

Moonrise this evening is 7:23 p.m., 8:24 p.m. on Sunday and 9:22 p.m. Monday. (Not in Knoxville? Get moonrise and moonset times from timeandate.com.)

Moonset is 5:48 a.m. Sunday, 6:33 a.m. Monday and 7:23 a.m. Tuesday. Enjoy the show. Tonight might be best for viewing. WATE 6 Storm Team’s Shea Sorenson said tonight will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. Sunday will be similar, but Monday will be more cloudy, especially after midnight.

Why do they call it a “Strawberry Moon?” Hint: It’s not about the color of the moon. According to NASA, the Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published a list of Indian names for full moons in the 1930s. The full moon in June — the last full moon of spring — was so named by the Algonquin tribes because of the short strawberry season in the northeast.

Also called ‘Mead Moon’ or ‘Honey Moon’

In Europe, it is often called the “Mead Moon” (mead is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey) or “Honey Moon.” Even the word “honeymoon” may be tied to the June full moon.

It’s also sometimes called the “Rose Moon” in Europe because in the higher latitudes, the moon shines through more of the Earth’s atmosphere than normal, giving it a reddish tint.

It is the lowest full moon in the sky of the year. It will also be the sixth full moon of the year.

NASA advises: “As usual, the wearing of suitably celebratory celestial attire is encouraged in honor of the full Moon.”