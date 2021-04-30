Strawberry picking season begins

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s finally strawberry picking season and Rutherford’s farm in Maryville is ready.

They officially opened for the season Monday, so people could come out to pick.

So far, they have seen a large yield to the crop. On Wednesday, 800 gallons of berries were picked. That’s compared to the average of 500 to 600 berries a day. Steve Rutherford, the owner of Rutherford’s Farm, says without a doubt last year saw the largest crowds in the farm’s history.

“Covid was an interesting phenomenon in that people were out of school, they were out of work they couldn’t go to the mall and they wanted somewhere to go and they did. We were absolutely run over, 400 to 500 people a day.” said Rutherford, “there’s peace here, there’s joy and to see people come and enjoy that, and just as people are leaving here and wave goodbye, it’s a family atmosphere its a good time.”

Rutherford’s Farm also grows broccoli, green onions, and lettuce, however, those crops are not in season yet.

They are open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday through mid-June when there are no longer berries to harvest. To learn more visit their website.