Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center closing for 2 weeks

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center will be temporarily closed “due to a shortage of personnel … due to health reasons,” according to officials.

A spokesperson for the office sent a statement Wednesday saying the office is scheduled to reopen Aug. 31.

They also said due to federal law restricting the release of medical information known, they could not comment further on what they called “the health situation.”

Customers can visit any other driver services center; the closest ones for those who would normally use the Strawberry Plains location are the ones in West Knox on Montbrook Lane and the one in Sevierville on Graduate Drive.

LATEST STORIES