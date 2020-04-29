Strawberry Plains TDOT office closing early to clean after person tests positive for coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 1 office in Strawberry Plains closed at noon Wednesday after a person there tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear if the person was an employee of TDOT or not. According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi, the office will close for deep cleaning.

No other information was given.

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.