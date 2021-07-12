Street cleaning in Fort Sanders, no parking on impacted roads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The streets in Fort Sanders are getting cleaned. The city is taking advantage of the time when most University of Tennessee students are off-campus during mid-summer.

The weekend work will occur July 17-18 on north-south streets and on July 24-25 on streets running east-west in the Fort Sanders area. Both weekends’ cleaning will begin on Saturday at 6 a.m. and will end Sunday at 6 p.m. Temporary no-parking signs will be posted at least two days before work begins and parking will not be allowed while the streets are being cleaned.

“Fort Sanders is a dense neighborhood with a very high demand for on-street parking, so it’s most effective and most convenient to the residents to sweep the streets when UT is out of session and there are fewer residents, fewer cars,” City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said.

The north-south streets impacted by the cleaning are those between Cumberland Avenue and Grand Avenue, including 12th through 23rd streets and James Agee Street. East-west streets will include those parallel to Cumberland Avenue from White Avenue to Grand Avenue, including Clinch, Laurel, Bridge, Highland and Forest avenues, and on Grand Avenue between 11th and 23rd streets.

South of Cumberland Avenue to Lake Avenue between Volunteer Boulevard and Melrose Place is also being cleaned.