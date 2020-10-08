Strike up the band: Knox County Mayor Jacobs attending high school football games throughout October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few Knox County high school bands will have a noticeably different conductor during the rest of the football season.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be attending games across the county serving as guest band director for three games. He will also toss the coin to start the game at two others.

Since taking office, Jacobs has spent a significant amount of time in the schools, sharing as much face-to-face time with teachers and students as he can.

“Here in the South, there is no doubt that football — both under Friday night lights and on Saturdays — is a treasured tradition,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Because I can’t be in schools and classrooms visiting with administrators, students and teachers one-on-one as I have in the past, I thought this would be a fun way to show my support in a safe way.”

The mayor served as guest band director for the West High School band during the Sept. 25 game against Hardin Valley Academy.

He plans to attend five games this month:

Friday, Oct. 9: Guest band director for Fulton vs. Clinton at Fulton High School

Friday, Oct. 16: Coin toss for Bearden vs. Farragut at Bearden High School

Thursday, Oct. 22: Guest band director for Central vs. South-Doyle at Central High School

Friday, Oct. 23: Guest band director for Carter vs. Gibbs at Carter High School

Friday, Oct. 30: Coin toss for Webb vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville at Webb High School

“I love football, but I really love seeing our students in their element, performing for their friends and family, using skills they’ve worked hard to learn,” Jacobs said. “I also hope this will provide an opportunity to meet people in a casual setting and hear about the things they need or talk about stuff that’s important to them.”

LATEST STORIES