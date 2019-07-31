Strong winds force emergency landing at Chattanooga airport, damage building

Strong winds and storms damaged the roof of the Chattanooga airport Tuesday, forcing a small plane to make an emergency landing.

Chattanooga airport officials tell us the plane’s landing gear is damaged and the plane taxied off the runway into a grassy area.

Officials say three people were on the plane, including a young child.

There are no injuries being reported. At least three other flights were affected when the roof peeled back.

Officials say the airport remains open Thursday morning as they evaluate the extent of the damage.