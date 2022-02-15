KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday is a Weather AWARE day for East Tennesseans as a warm day will be followed by storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The threat of severe weather is low, but not zero.

Wind is the main concern for everyone on Thursday, ahead of a line of storms expected to arrive with a cold front during the evening hours. Isolated damaging winds are the biggest threat. Make sure you’ve taken care of outdoor furniture, trampolines and such.

Here’s what to expect in your area:

VALLEY : Winds could be 20- to 30- miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 mph.

: Winds could be 20- to 30- miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 mph. PLATEAU : 25- to 35- miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 mph

: 25- to 35- miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 mph SMOKIES: 30- to 50- miles per hour, gusts up to 70 mph

Chances for rain are limited during the day, but rain looks likely for most of us between 7 p.m. and midnight. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible during this latter part of the day. Many of us will see up to 1 inch or more.

As always, it pays to know the elevation where you live and work.

At this time there are no wind advisories but the WATE 6 Storm Team expects the National Weather Service will issue something Tuesday night or Wednesday. Keep an eye on the full forecast this week. We’ll be sure to update this story if it happens.