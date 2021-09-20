Structural concerns close roads near downtown Knoxville parking garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two stretches of road in downtown Knoxville are currently closed due to structural concerns related to a nearby parking garage. The City of Knoxville has asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Church Ave. between Market St. and Gay St. and Market St. between Cumberland Ave. and Church Ave. are closed to vehicle traffic due to structural concerns related to the Pryor Brown Garage. According to a Knoxville spokesperson, city engineers are looking into the cracks noticed Sunday and the next steps are being determined with the owners.











The Pryor Brown Garage is one of the oldest parking garage buildings in America, according to the historic preservation nonprofit Knox Heritage.

According to the Knox Heritage website, the building was operated as a livery stable in the late 19th century before becoming a mixed-use parking garage in 1929 as cars began to outnumber horses as the preferred method of transportation. The building was used as a public parking garage until 2013.