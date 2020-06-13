Structure fire in Wears Valley being battled by two fire departments

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters from the Wears Valley and Pigeon Forge fire departments are battling a structure fire on Sage Grass Way on Saturday afternoon.
The Pigeon Forge Fire Department was called in to assist in putting out the fire around 3 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
