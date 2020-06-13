Structure fire in Wears Valley being battled by two fire departments

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters from the Wears Valley and Pigeon Forge fire departments are battling a structure fire on Sage Grass Way on Saturday afternoon.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department was called in to assist in putting out the fire around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Smoke from a fire in Wears Valley on Sage Grass Way on Saturday, June 13, 2002. (WATE)

Wears Valley and Pigeon Forge fire departments have responded to this fire on Sage Grass Way in Wears Valley on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (WATE)

