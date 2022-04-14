PIONEER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an elementary school lockdown has been lifted after a student was found in possession of a loaded gun.

According to a CCSO Facebook post, an eighth grade student at Elk Valley Elementary School was taken into custody by a School Resource Officer on Wednesday after they were found in possession of a loaded handgun.

The incident caused the school to go into a temporary lockdown and the student was taken into custody by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO said around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The student’s identity was not released.

Elk Valley Elementary School is a public school located in Pioneer, Tennessee which serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade.