Student organizations asking UT to terminate professor who used racially charged acronym in class

Student organizations call on UT leaders to terminate professor after using racially charged acronym

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several UT student organizations have crafted a joint petition calling for the termination of a professor who used a racially charged acronym during a lesson in an Africana studies class.

“Racism is as much a UTK tradition as the checkerboard,” says the opening line of a letter from several student organizations.

WATE has reached out to university officials for a response to the petition.

https://twitter.com/UTKSGA/status/1358418696734187523?s=20

https://twitter.com/UTKSGA/status/1358418696734187523?s=20

The petition is not signed with student names, but rather with the following names of campus organizations: The Student Government Association of the University of Tennessee, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People UT Knoxville Chapter, Africana Studies Student Association, Black Cultural Programming Committee, National Society of Black Engineers, Progressive Student Alliance, Brothers United for Excellence, Students for Migrant Justice, Black Student Union, Women’s Coordinating Council and the Muslim Student Association.