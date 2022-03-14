KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a quiet week at Knox County schools as students and staff are on spring break but when everybody returns, school is going to be different. No more masks at school for the time being.

One student, Justice Lance, is not a fan of wearing masks at school.

“Hurts my ears and it’s hard to talk and hard to breathe,” said Lance. But the Gresham middle schooler believes his spring break just got a lot better.

“I’m happy to go back knowing there’s not going to be no mask,” said Lance.

Monday, Judge Ronnie Greer ruled in agreement with the joint request from Knox County school leaders and plaintiffs of the original mask lawsuit to lift the mandate while in mediation.

“I am all for lifting the mandate because both sides are in agreement, and we are currently under a green level from the CDC which means it’s safe for everybody to take a mask off for the most part unless you’re medically fragile,” said Dominique Oakley.

Oakley has children in Knox County Schools and one will be enrolling in kindergarten next school year. She says the school year has been challenging and believes the school district ought to be better prepared.

“And been ready when school started in the fall for all of this we wouldn’t be through this whole, critical court battle that has torn our community apart. That is the thing. It has ceased to be about masks and started to be about polarization in politics,” said Oakley.

Oakley, a District 7 school board candidate, says she supports protecting kids and wishes school leaders would implement similar policies they had in the spring of 2021.

She said, “We decided last year that we were going to protect our students and give parents options and then we didn’t follow up on when we started school this year and thus, the school board lost control of their own schools to Judge Greer and that’s been unfortunate.”

Oakley is running against Sherri Garrett for the District 7 seat. Garrett said in a statement, “We are happy that the judge has agreed to lift the mask requirement at this time. We hope the negotiations will go well and parents will continue to have a choice in their child’s health and education.”

Pending the outcome of mediation, the lift of the mask mandate will last for the next 60 days. It would expire nearly a week before school gets out for summer.