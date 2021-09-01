Students design guitars to raise money for youth and music initiatives in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Middle and high school artists from across Tennesse are getting the chance to sell their work for a good cause. 19 students from Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Chattanooga were given Epiphone guitars and asked to transform them into a masterpiece.

The 2021 Epiphone student guitar art exhibition and auction begins Friday, September 3. The guitars will be on display at the Dogwood Arts Gallery through Sept. 24. On Sept 3., Knoxville songwriter Zack Miles provide live music from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for the exhibit. Masks will be required for all attendees. Starting on October 1, the guitars will be on display at the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Chattanooga through October 29.

The online auction to buy the guitars runs through October 31. Bids start at $75 and all proceeds go to the Songbirds Foundation Guitars for Kids program and youth initiatives at Dogwood Arts.