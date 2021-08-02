Students excited for first day of school at Emerald Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Emerald Academy returned to the classroom Monday morning, and many of them are feeling excited as they start the new school year.

First-grader Peyton Ford says they’re excited to go into class and meet their teacher. She’s one of many students returning to school on Aug. 2.

She says she’s looking forward to making friends with her classmates, and she isn’t the only one who’s excited. Parent Tara Ford says this is an emotional time for her as she sends her kids back to school.

Ford says, “I’m really excited. I’m emotional but excited for them. They’ve just been really really ready to learn new things and you know, it’s not so different with COVID kind of being last year, it was really different with all that going on. It was hard for them so they’re excited this year for things to get better and get back to normal I guess.”

School leaders say as students and teachers head back to class, masks are recommended but not required inside the building.