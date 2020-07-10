Students get chance to learn about robotics at ORAU Robotics Academy

Breaking News
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students with a knack for robotics got to design, build and program some robots this week before putting them to the test Friday.

Oak Ridge Associated Universities hosted a weeklong Robotics Academy camp for middle school students interested in STEM programs. Students got a chance to learn about programming and solving problems.

“At first I didn’t know anything,” sixth-grader Sophia Havrylyak said. “Programming wasn’t so good, not even controlling a robot, and it came to me so easily because they explained it so well.”

Twenty-one students took place in this year’s event.

