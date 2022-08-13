KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They may not be of voting age yet, but Tennessee students will soon have the chance to cast their ballots in the statewide mock gubernatorial election.

The mock election is open to all Tennessee students from pre-k through 12th grade as a way for them to experience voting and to inspire them to be civically engaged adults.

“The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults.”

Registration is open for the 2022 Tennessee student mock election. Schools can begin reporting the results on October 19, the same day Tennessee’s early voting period opens.

The Secretary of State’s office will be providing mock ballots and “I voted” stickers for students to get the full experience.