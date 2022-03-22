KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students and staff at Hardin Valley Academy in West Knox County are waiting to re-enter the school after being evacuated Tuesday morning after a small fire in a girls’ restroom on campus, according to the Karns Fire Department.

Karns Fire Department, which also serves the Hardin Valley community, responded to the small fire. Fire officials just after 9 a.m. tell WATE 6 On Your Side that the fire was out.

A Karns Fire Dept. spokesperson said there was a small fire in a bathroom at Hardin Valley Academy and the school was evacuated. Since the fire is out, firefighters were trying to ventilate the building.

Once the smoke clears, the students and staff will be allowed into the building, KFD said. The cause of the fire was not yet known and authorities are investigating.

“There was a small fire in a restroom stall. The school is working with the Karns Fire Department to clear smoke from the building before re-entering,” a Knox County Schools spokesperson said.