Subaru Share the Love: $35K donated to Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grayson Subaru in Knoxville is sharing the love.

After their holiday charity campaign, the company is donating a whopping $35,984 to the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.

The Arboretum was this year’s local charity of choice.

That means $250 for each car sale from mid-November through the end of 2020 is going back to the nonprofit to build a new community amphitheater.

“We’ll be able to hold community events, music events, dramatic events that will be able to bring our community together and bring our community into this ground to be able to enjoy those events on the property here.” Jim Richards Exec. Director

Subaru started up its Share the Love campaign 12 years ago. Nationwide, the event has raised more than $176 million for charity.