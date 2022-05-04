KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Suffrage Coalition has announced that it will host a historic Suffrage Parade in downtown Knoxville on Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

This special, one-time event commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 and prohibits states from denying the right to vote based on sex. Tennessee was the final, necessary state for the amendment to become law.

After a deadlock in the Tennessee General Assembly, the tie was broken by State Representative Harry T. Burn who changed his mind upon the encouragement of his mother.

The community, especially those who believe in every citizen’s right to vote, is invited to participate in this important event that honors women and America.

Participants are encouraged to wear period attire such as hats, dresses, suits, and other related items. Items such as banners, sashes, buttons and pins will be available for specified donations.

A Release Form and Parade Instructions are available on the organization’s website.

The Suffrage Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the history of woman’s suffrage through events, stories, photos, artifacts, and memorabilia. The organization erected the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Memorial at Market Square and the nearby Burn Memorial.