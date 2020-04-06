Sugarlands Distillery donates hand sanitizer to Priority Ambulance crews

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Moonshine and whiskey producer Sugarlands Distillery is switching production from alcohol to hand sanitizer, and now they’re giving back.

Sugarlands donated 10 gallons of sanitizer to ambulance crews with Priority Ambulance this week.

We’re told the hand sanitizer will be used by more than 500 EMTs and paramedics when soap and water aren’t available in the field.

This is just the first of many donations Sugarlands Distillery is hoping to make.

The company is waiting on a shipment of alcohol to continue their production of hand sanitizer and they will continue to donate to organizations with an immediate need.