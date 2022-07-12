KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sugarlands Distilling Company is giving back to a fire station that helped extinguish a fire at their production facility earlier this year.

In April, Northview-Kodak Fire Department lost Engine 44, and another truck, while battling a wildfire in Sevier County. That same engine helped contain a fire that broke out on a loading dock at the new production facility a month earlier.

Now, Sugarlands is stepping up to help pay the fire department back for their help. The distilling company will launch a digital auction to benefit the Northview-Kodak Fire Department on Thursday, July 14.

Officials from the fire department and Sugarlands will celebrate the auction in conjunction with the Knoxville launch of High Rock Vodka.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Five-Thirty Lounge on 530 S Gay St., in downtown Knoxville.