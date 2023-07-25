KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During 2022, more than 100 people died by suicide in Knox County, according to a report from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The forensic center’s annual report details information on all the work done at the forensic center, including community involvement, death scene investigations and autopsies. Last year, just over 10,000 people died in Knox and Anderson County, and of those 132 were by suicide, the report says.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center saw more suicides in Knox County in 2022 than any individual year since 2018. In 2022, Knox County had 114 suicide deaths, according to the report. Anderson County had a 5% decrease in suicides, according to the report.

A total of 223 suicides were recorded in 21 other Tennessee counties that the forensic center serves. Broken down by age, the 55- to 64-year-old age group had the highest number of suicides with 41. The next highest groups were ages 65+ with 40 and ages 35-44 with 37.

“We saw a combination of factors, most of them centered around domestic issues. Issues with boyfriend, girlfriends, spouses and unfortunately there were more people that took their own lives last year… It’s definitely a sad situation that’s usually an instant moment that someone commits this act and they can’t take it back unfortunately, and they leave the trauma behind,” Knox County Regional Forensic Center Chief Administrative Officer Chris Thomas said. “We’ve seen everything from, you know, veteran suicides to just those that have dealt with trauma in their life. I don’t know what all led to the decision for suicides amongst them, but there definitely was an increase and it was noticeable by our facility.”

While some might quickly assume that the increase is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas explained that is only a part of a much larger issue.

He pointed out a need for better mental health support for those in multiple situations, including those diagnosed with unfavorable or terminal illnesses who may think taking their own life will reduce the pain left behind for their loved ones.

The higher numbers may also partially be the result of many mental health facilities and rehabilitation programs needing to discharge patients because of the need for social distancing during the pandemic, Thomas said. After restrictions lifted, some of those individuals did not get back to getting the care that they needed.

“It’s definitely, you know, a call out to arms as far as making sure that people are looking for those signs in their families and their friends and and making sure that, you know, they reach out to resources available. Our website has, you know, many resources out there for families, next-of-kin dealing with grief, but there’s a lot of good resources out there locally for those that are thinking of taking their own life, ” Thomas said. “I can promise you that no one is better off with you taking your own life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 or text *T-N* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at 865-539-2409.